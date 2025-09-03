TheaterWorksUSA Launches TWTheatricals

TWTheatricals' current slate includes The Baby-sitter's Club and more.
As TheaterWorksUSA approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027, the nonprofit producer of theater for young and family audiences is launching TWTheatricals, a new division dedicated to creating fully produced, full-length works for multigenerational audiences. The initiative marks a major step forward for TWUSA, producing high-quality productions that engage audiences of all ages.
TWTheatricals' current slate includes:
The Baby-sitter's Club, a new musical by Mark Sonnenblick and Kate Wetherhead, directed by Anne Tippe.
Long Way Down, winner of the Helen Hayes Award (the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation), produced in partnership with Dale Mott/Edgewood Entertainment and Apollo New Works, with creative team Dahlak Brathwaite (Book, Music & Lyrics), Khiyon Hursey (Additional Writing), Ken-Matt Martin (Director & Co-Choreographer), and Victor Musoni (Co-Choreographer). The production is adapted from the bestselling novel by Jason Reynolds.
Dog Man: The Bark Knight by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, the sequel to TWUSA's highly successful full-length Dog Man: The Musical, and adapted from the series of books by Dav Pilkey.
Dog Man: The Musical, also written by Del Aguila and Alexander, directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman, is now part of the TWTheatricals division, and is currently available for booking for the 2026-27 season.
TWTheatricals also provides co-production and partnership opportunities for theaters and producers, offering a pathway for ambitious new works to reach audiences nationwide.
"This is an exciting milestone for TheaterWorksUSA," said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director. "TWTheatricals represents a new chapter in our mission-bringing fully produced, full-length productions with high-quality production values to multigenerational audiences, while expanding opportunities for theaters and producers to collaborate with us."
For more information, visit https://twtheatricals.com/
