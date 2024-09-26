﻿Theater Resources Unlimited to Present A Conversation with Tonya Pinkins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

9/27 - Actor, Director, Filmmaker, Activist: A Conversation with Tonya Pinkins

In the room: Tonya Pinkins, actress (Tony winner for Jelly's Last Jam, nominated for Caroline, or Change and Play On!; winner of Obie, Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, AUDELCO, Garland, L.A. Drama Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, and NAACP Theater Awards; known for her role of Livia on TV's All My Children), filmmaker (award-winning The Red Pill) and podcaster (You Can't Say That!). Both versatile and volatile, Tonya will talk about the surprising directions her career has taken, her frustrations as well as her love of theater and what led her to branch out into directing and filmmaking. We'll consider the efforts made to generate opportunities for greater equity and inclusion in theater, what (if anything) has improved, and what still needs to happen. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

10/4 - Accruing Fringe Benefits: The Edinburgh Experience and How to Work It

In the room: self-producing artist, actor-writer Clara Francesca (Making Marx at the Fringe, also Diva Therapy, 43 Stages of Grieving, Funny Guy); Chris Grady, UK producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts; Molly Morris, producer (Islander, Come from Away) and co-founder of Ghostlight Global; Blair Russell, producer (Pop Off, Michelangelo!, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Lizard Boy all at the Fringe, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway); Tom Smedes, producer (My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), current Cabaret revival, Tony winner for Pippin revival, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Prom, Peter and the Starcatcher, Next Fall; upcoming: Sunset Boulevard revival). We'll look at smart ways to approach being in the Edinburgh Fringe

10/11 - The Future of Theater: How Susan Lee Nurtures the Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow

In the room: Susan E. Lee, founder of Camp Broadway and The Broadway Education Alliance, and one of the honorees at this year's TRU Love Benefit. Her mission: to make theater more accessible and relevant to audiences of all ages. Her method: advocating for the arts in our school system, creating opportunities for young people to experience the joy of theater, and by providing consumers with meaningful and immersive experiences at the intersection of business, arts, technology and personal enrichment. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Comments





