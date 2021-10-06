Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'A Conversation With Angelina Fiordellisi: Changing Times And The Cherry Lane Theatre'







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 10/8 - A Conversation with Angelina Fiordellisi: Changing Times and the Cherry Lane Theatre

In the room: Angelina Fiordellisi, actress and proprietress for 25 years of the landmark Cherry Lane Theatre, and leader of the non-profit Cherry Lane Alternative service organization. The beloved space on Commerce Street is now 100 years old and has been part of the birth and evolution of off-Broadway. We'll talk about its rich history, the effects of shutdown and some thoughts about its future as it enters a new chapter. Visit https://truonline.org/events/cherry-lane/ to register and receive the Zoom link.

UPCOMING:

Friday 10/15 at 5pm - The Road to Success: Building Your Brand and Touring Your Show. In the room: Quinn Lemley, star of Burlesque to Broadway and The Heat Is On! A life in concert celebrating Rita Hayworth, and host of the virtual TV show Secrets of the Stage on MNN. Did shutdown affect her brand and her bookings? Has her virtual presence helped her maintain her brand? Visit https://truonline.org/events/quinn-lemley/ to register and receive the zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.