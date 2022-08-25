Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gatherings Via Zoom







A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 8/26 - TV or Not TV: Adapting Your Theater Skills to a Different Medium. In the room: Jason Kyle, co-founder of the Creators Writing Room and Head of Development at CWR Productions; and Tracy Swedlow, CEO and co-founder of TMRW Corp, parent company of Interactive TV Today. Understanding the multi-platform TV industry and conceiving a property that expands beyond a single platform ... the process of pitching content to the networks and other outlets, and how the CWR trains writers to do this: the process, pitfalls and politics ...what stage properties translate best to TV, and the differences in the markets for single TV "films" and the episodic "series." Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

UPCOMING:

Solo But Never Alone: The 33 Year History of The Marsh. In the room: Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic/executive director of The Marsh in San Francisco and Marsh Stream, a performance broadcast platform. Stephanie will share her vision, and her passion for solo performance. How it all started, and how buying a permanent space helped the development of her company. Did owning her own space change the way she did things? Did it bring in new challenges? We'll talk about how she embraced virtual performance when the world required her do so, consider the strengths and weaknesses of live versus virtual performance and whether solo performance is perhaps the performance style most suited to virtual presentation.

