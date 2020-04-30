Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Community Gatherings Via Zoom Every Friday

Article Pixel Apr. 30, 2020  

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Community Gatherings Via Zoom Every Friday

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom. This is an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive in the age of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being rescheduled while we wait for the all clear. To help bridge the gap of social distancing, we are retooling workshops and holding community events and panels virtually via Zoom. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

Next on Stage




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, UCLA, Missouri State, and More!
  • The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Happy International Dance Day!
  • The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Carnegie Mellon, Baldwin Wallace, Emerson, and More!
  • Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference