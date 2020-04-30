Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Community Gatherings Via Zoom Every Friday

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom. This is an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive in the age of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being rescheduled while we wait for the all clear. To help bridge the gap of social distancing, we are retooling workshops and holding community events and panels virtually via Zoom. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







