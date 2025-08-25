Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Community Gathering, THE MAKING OF TRUSPEAK '25

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

Moderated by TRUSpeak25 executive producers Carley Santori, live performance/digital media producer (Meta NY, Dance Parade, Dance Rising NYC, Center for Performance Research, The Blueprint: A DNA Musical); and Janel C. Scarborough, multidisciplinary producer, creative investor, script developer (Single Black Female, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tony nominated revival for colored girls...). In the room: Cady Huffman, TRUSpeak25 producer, actress (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards for The Producers, Will Rogers Follies; TV: Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Wife, Iron Chef America); Scott C. Sickles, TRUSpeak25 playwright, Emmy-winning TV writer (General Hospital); Kingsley Lims Nyarko, TRUSpeak25 director, filmmaker, assistant professor/chair of film & video at Columbus College of Art & Design (48 Hour Film Project, Gateway Foundation Advisory Board, Film Columbus Advisory Board); Rachel S. Bass, TRUSpeak25 production coordinator/film consultant, director, creative producer (The Tank NYC, The Flea, Chez Bushwick, NYSummerfest, IRT Theater).

The discussion will focus on the differences between storytelling on stage and on screen, the limitations and possibilities of both mediums, and the learning curve needed to understand the technical demands of film. How do the contracts and budgets compare? How does the role of writer, director and producer differ in each form? The TRUSpeak team will share insight into the production process and the spirit of collaboration that brings these adaptations to life, from first draft to final cut.





