Theater Resources Unlimited Announces 10/9 and 10/16 TRU Community Gatherings

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings on the next two Fridays, with others to be announced. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

A Conversation with Mara Isaacs

Friday, October 9 at 4:30pm

Get to know Mara Isaacs, producer of Hadestown and founder of Octopus Theatricals, whose work ranges from commercial to experimental including the innovative (and now online) Theatre for One.We'll talk about her unconventional road to Broadway, the current detour into virtual presentation, and how her company has been uniquely positioned, perhaps, to adapt to the new world we find ourselves in.

Regional Perspective, 2: Fundraising and Audience Engagement During COVID.

Friday, October 16 at 4:30pm

In the room: Katy Brown, Producing Artistic Director of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA; Gil Cates, Jr., Executive Director of The Geffen Playhouse; and theatre artist, producer and fundraiser Jeff Coon, Annual Fund and Foundation Manager at Lancaster, PA's historic Fulton Theatre. The discussion will cover fundraising during COVID times and exploring other, non-traditional ways of programming to keep audiences engaged and donors supportive.

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.







