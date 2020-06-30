The Stage Managers' Association Announces 2020 Del Hughes Awards

The Stage Managers' Association has announced its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management. The 2020 honourees are distinguished Philadelphia based stage manager Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams and Chicago based stage manager Alden J. Vasquez. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA will recognize Robert Sutherland-Cohen with The Founders Award. This award is given on behalf of the SMA Founders, and is a special recognition for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA through Robert's work, teaching, writing, and service to the SMA.

The Del Hughes honour is awarded to those who represent the finest qualities and artistic achievement in stage management throughout their lifelong career. Instituted in 1986, the award was named for Del Hughes, who had an illustrious career as a Broadway and television stage manager as well as a TV director from 1933 to the 1970s. Honourees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members. The Del Hughes Awards Event will take place virtually on Monday, September 21st 2020, with details to be announced.

About the Honourees

Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams is the Resident Stage Manager at The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, and has been with the organization since 1996. During her 30 years as a member of Actors' Equity, Pat's career has included work at Crossroads Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ, the National Black Arts Festival, Atlanta, GA; the National Black Theater Festival, Winston-Salem, NC and traveling with acclaimed dance company, Noche Flamenca! She is proud to serve as Secretary for the Philadelphia Area Liaison Committee; a Christ-Servant Minister and Trustee Chairperson at Emmanuel UMC; and a member of Theatre Philadelphia's Board of Directors.

J. Vasquez has been a stage manager for 36 years and is currently a Production Stage Manager at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago where he has proudly stage managed 29 productions of A Christmas Carol as well as 85+ productions. Among his other credits are Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Trinity Rep, Peninsula Players, Manhattan Theatre Club, Arizona Theatre Company, Madison Theatre Company as well as Chicago's Remains Theatre and Teatro Vista Theatre Company. is an Adjunct Professor at DePaul University where he has taught stage management for 23 years. is a United States Air Force veteran and is married to Author, Director and Actor Jerry Miller.

Robert Sutherland-Cohen's production stage management credits span Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, New York City Opera, Lincoln Center Festivals, and he was the Tropicana Entertainment Operations Manager for a decade. Robert was a SMA founding member, past chairperson, and was instrumental in forming USITT's Stage Management Mentor Project. Robert retired as Associate Professor (emeritus) Brooklyn College, Department of Theater. His books include Introduction to Theatre Production (Focal Press). Robert was nominated by the Jazz Journalists Association for Career Excellence in Photography (2020).







