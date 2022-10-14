Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Shubert Organizations Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Artistic Circle

The Shubert Organizations Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Artistic Circle

The program will provide 3 BIPOC producers in the early-to-mid-stages of their careers with financial assistance for their project, space for readings & workshops & more.

Industry News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  


As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, The Shubert Organization has established the Artistic Circle, an initiative to bring more BIPOC producers into the commercial American theatre landscape.

In 2022, the first year of the program, Shubert supported five outstanding producers who have developed an impressive range of work. Victoria Detres, Lawryn LaCroix, Bryan Joseph Lee, Sammy Lopez, and Danny Marin are the foundation of a community that will continue to grow as new producers are added yearly.

For 2023, the program will provide 3 BIPOC producers in the early-to-mid-stages of their careers with the following support:

  • financial assistance for their project
  • space for readings and workshops
  • office space in the Theatre District
  • consultation sessions with a general manager
  • roundtables and networking events
  • career and project mentorship
  • access to theatre tickets and industry events

Applicants must have a project that is geared toward the commercial arena (Broadway and Off-Broadway). This project must already be in process with a clear development plan and timeline. BIPOC producers interested in being considered should send the following materials to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com by November 14, 2022:

  • a resume and short description of personal philosophy and goals
  • a description of the project, its development history and plans for the future
  • a letter of recommendation from a theatre professional

The new Artistic Circle members will be announced in early January.

For more information about the Artistic Circle and the 2022 producers please visit

https://shubert.nyc/about-us/artistic-circle/.

For more information about The Shubert Organization and its DEI activities, please visit www.shubert.nyc.

Regional Awards



Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


SITI Company's Executive Director Michelle Preston To Step Down Following 10 Years of ServiceSITI Company's Executive Director Michelle Preston To Step Down Following 10 Years of Service
October 13, 2022

SITI Company’s Board of Directors announced that longtime Executive Director, Michelle Preston, will be stepping down at the end of October after 10 years of leadership. Preston began her tenure at SITI as the Deputy Director in 2012 and was named SITI’s Executive Director in 2014 following the departure of Megan Wanlass.
Vineyard Theatre's 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award Will be Presented to T. AdamsonVineyard Theatre's 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award Will be Presented to T. Adamson
October 13, 2022

Vineyard Theatre has announced that T. Adamson is the recipient of the 2022-23 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Adamson will be presented with the award at The Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Soho Rep Directors Sarah Benson and Meropi Peponides to Depart at the End of 2022-23 SeasonSoho Rep Directors Sarah Benson and Meropi Peponides to Depart at the End of 2022-23 Season
October 13, 2022

Sarah Benson and Meropi Peponides, two of Soho Rep's three Directors, will step down at the end of the current season, after 15 and 8 years with the influential Off Broadway theater.
Now Hiring: Associate Costumer, Producing Artistic Director, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Associate Costumer, Producing Artistic Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
October 13, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/13/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via ZoomTheater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom
October 13, 2022

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.