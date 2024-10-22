The Shubert Organization Opens Application For Artistic Circle 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The Shubert Organization (TSO) announced that applications are now open for The Artistic Circle 2025. As part of its ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, The Shubert Organization created The Artistic Circle, an initiative to bring more BIPOC producers onto the commercial American theatre landscape.

The program's first two cycles supported producers who are continuing to develop a diverse range of work. Building on this success, the 2025 Artistic Circle will focus on supporting mid-career BIPOC producers ready to make the leap to the next level in commercial theatre production.

Program Overview for Third Cycle: The Artistic Circle will provide three mid-career BIPOC producers with the following support:

Financial assistance for their project

Space for readings and workshops to help develop their project

Consultation sessions with mentor, producer/general manager Carl D. White of Martian Entertainment.

Roundtables and networking events with established producers and industry experts

Shubert Seminars: Special sessions with Shubert Organization staff offering insight into producing a show on Broadway, including operations, ticketing, data analysis marketing.

Opportunities for tickets and industry events, subject to availability.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for The Artistic Circle:

Applicants must have previous experience as a producer, co-producer, associate producer, assistant to a producer, or assistant to a general manager on a Broadway or Off-Broadway show.

Applicants must have a show geared toward the commercial arena (Broadway or Off-Broadway) currently in development. The application must include a detailed development plan and timeline.

Application Requirements: Interested producers must submit the following materials to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com by November 15, 2024:

Résumé, including relevant professional experience, especially emphasizing roles as a co-producer or associate. Personal Philosophy and Goals detailing the applicant's vision, philosophy, and aspirations. Project Description, including the development history, status, and plans. Letter of Recommendation from a professional within the theatre industry who has worked directly with the applicant. This should highlight the applicant’s contributions to past projects, work ethic, and potential for growth as a leading commercial producer.

Application Deadline: November 15, 2024

The new Artistic Circle members will be announced in early January 2025.

Comments





