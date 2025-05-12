The Second City Workers Reach a Deal and Avoid Strike

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors’ Equity Association has revealed that workers at The Second City have reached a tentative agreement with employers, avoiding the need for a strike in Chicago as authorized last week.



George Elrod, Tour Company Actor shared, “Previous wages for performers and stage managers at The Second City had fallen way behind due to inflation and the rising cost of living in Chicago. This deal provides a much-needed wage adjustment, while giving Second City a meaningful media package.



“I moved to Chicago from Little Rock, Arkansas, to perform at Second City. I’m proud to perform, and to work with amazing ensemble members. This job is fun, and I’m thankful for this deal to be done! I believe it’s a deal both parties can be proud of.”



Abby Beggs, e.t.c. Stage Manager stated, “I am happy that we were able to get a deal that more clearly values the workers of The Second City. Most importantly, I'm proud that we valued and prioritized our touring members and got our mainstage actors on par with the rest of the talent in the city. I believe with this deal, more and more of our actors and performers will be able to afford to do this job, and I am proud to have been a part of getting us there.



“I'm thrilled that The Second City has joined us in committing to treating working artists like the valuable contributors to the arts scene that they are.”



Equity and The Second City employers had been in negotiations since late February, and the standing collective bargaining agreement expired on April 13. The union and employers reached this tentative agreement on the evening of Tuesday, May 7 with the assistance of mediator Brenda Pryor of Apex Dispute Resolution. Equity’s Central Regional Board will review the tentative agreement for ratification on May 14. The union represents performers and stage managers for The Second City’s award-winning sketch shows.

