The Richard Lawson Studios Welcomes Yvette Nicole Brown As Guest Teacher For The Self Tape Master Class Series







The Richard Lawson Studios is excited to welcome actor/writer/producer Yvette Nicole Brown for the upcoming April 3rd Self Tape Master Class. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Ms. Brown. Classes take place Saturday mornings at 10 AM PST via Zoom.

Yvette Nicole Brown is an actress, writer, producer and host best known for her series-regular roles on the television shows: COMMUNITY, THE MAYOR and THE ODD COUPLE. She has also appeared and often recurred on shows as varied as DRAKE & JOSH, PSYCH, WILL & GRACE, A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, GIRLFRIENDS, MOM, THE OFFICE, DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, HOUSE M.D. and BOSTON LEGAL among many others. She also starred in the critically acclaimed and NAACP Image Award winning six-hour BET miniseries THE NEW EDITION STORY.

Yvette also has a burgeoning film career. In addition to past appearances in films such as DREAMGIRLS, TROPIC THUNDER, REPO MEN, LITTLE BLACK BOOK and PERCY JACKSON: SEA OF MONSTERS, in 2019 she completed the indie, BROKEN DIAMONDS, took a pivotal elevator ride with Iron Man and Captain America in AVENGERS: ENDGAME and starred as "Aunt Sarah" in the Disney+ live action remake of LADY AND THE TRAMP.

She's happy to continue her partnership with Disney+ currently as the host of the hit kids' game show THE BIG FIB and in mid 2021, by starring on the new dramedy entitled BIG SHOT alongside John Stamos.

In addition to acting, Yvette is also in demand as a host. She has guest co-hosted: THE VIEW, THE TALK, THE CHEW, THE REAL, THE TALKING DEAD and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD.

In the LIVE space, Yvette has served as host and moderator of the season six premiere of THE WALKING DEAD at Madison Square Garden for an audience of 15,000 people, moderated film and tv panels for 8,000 fans at a time in the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic Con and was the sole host of the launch of Disney+ for an audience of 8,000. She has also appeared on just about every game show known to man, winning thousands for many grateful contestants and her favorite charities.

Her extensive voiceover career includes previous series regular roles on ELENA OF AVALOR, POUND PUPPIES, DC SUPER HERO GIRLS, SUPERMANSION and CROSSING SWORDS. In addition to upcoming series regular roles on: CHICKEN SQUAD & FIREBUDS (both on Disney), MY DAD: THE BOUNTY HUNTER (on Netflix) and FAIRFAX (on Amazon).

Her guest and recurring voiceover resume includes roles on: FAMILY GUY, THE TOM AND JERRY SHOW, SPIDER-MAN, AMERICAN DAD, THE LOUD HOUSE, STRETCH ARMSTRONG, LEGO BLACK PANTHER and LEGO STAR WARS: THE FREEMAKER ADVENTURES among others.

Yvette is also an extraordinarily talented singer. In her teens she was signed to Motown Records and was featured on the Motown album "The East Coast Family Vol.1," which included the Top 20 single, "1-4-All-4-1." As a part of the East Coast Family, a group of talents discovered by Michael Bivins of New Edition and B.B.D. fame, Brown appeared on MTV, "Showtime at the Apollo," VH1 and BET.

She is also a 2020 NAACP Image Award Nominated writer for ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID, the Romantic Comedy she penned that is currently streaming on Netflix.

Lastly, Yvette believes in philanthropy and civic engagement and she proudly sits on the National Boards of DONORS CHOOSE, EMILY'S LIST, MPTF NEXT GEN and SAG-AFTRA.

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlsynb.eventbrite.com