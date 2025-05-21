The Prince Fellowship Now Accepting Applications Through June

Under the leadership of Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, the 91st Annual Drama League Awards Luncheon transformed the Ziegfeld Ballroom into a vibrant tribute to the power and artistry of live theater. This iconic event, a mainstay of the Broadway and Off-Broadway calendar, once again honored the past season's most compelling productions and performances—an affirmation of theater’s enduring role in American culture.