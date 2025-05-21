The Prince Fellowship Now Accepting Applications Through June

Applications accepted through Wednesday, June 25th.
Applications are now open for the 2025 Fellowship program, presented by The Prince Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts. The Prince Fellowship, formerly known as The T. Fellowship, was renamed in 2021 to honor the extraordinary work of producer, director and T. Fellowship founder Harold Prince. Prince created the program to usher in the next generation of creative producers. Selected fellows receive a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, access to courses in Columbia’s MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program, and mentorship from prominent producers and industry specialists.
Applications are now open through Wednesday, June 25th. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend an informational Webinar at 6PM EST on Thursday, June 12th.
Support for The Prince Fellowship is generously provided by The Broadway League and The John Gore Organization. The Prince Fellowship Mentors have included Kristin Caskey, Sue Frost, Tom Schumacher, Jeffrey Seller, and David Stone. The program is managed by Columbia University School of the Arts.
Fellows also have access to an advisory group of industry specialists who share their expertise and perspective and complement the mentorship and academic curriculum. The Advisors group includes Victoria Bailey, Christopher Burney, Lisa Dawn Cave, Nina Essman, Kamilah Forbes, Robert Fried, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Brian Moreland, Julio Peterson, Natasha Sinha, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Schele Williams, and Kumiko Yoshii.
The Fellowship was founded in 2005. Shortly thereafter, Orin Wolf and John Pinckard were awarded the first two T. Fellowships in 2006, followed by Aaron Glick (2013), Jen Hoguet (2015), Christopher Maring (2016), Allison Bressi (2017), Rachel Sussman (2018), Ben Holtzman (2019), Osh Ghanimah (2021), Lawryn Lacroix (2021), Jamila Ponton Bragg (2022), Cynthia Dorsey (2022), Amy Marie Haven (2023), Maxwell Beer (2023), George Strus (2024), and Eric Emauni (2024).
The 2025 Prince Fellowship year will run from September 2025 through August 2026. Prospective applicants can visit https://princefellowship.com/apply/ for more information about the program and the upcoming Webinar.
The Prince Fellowship is managed by Co-Directors Orin Wolf (President of NETworks Presentations, Former T. Fellow), Steven Chaikelson (Head of the MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program at the Columbia University School of the Arts), Aaron Glick (Producer, Former T. Fellow), and Rachel Sussman (Producer, Former T. Fellow).
