The Kilroys Reveal 14 New Members

The Kilroys, a collective of artists, producers, educators and organizers who are done talking about gender parity and are taking action, revealed the fourteen members of their new cohort. This third generation of Kilroys will reimagine equity, power, and possibility in the American theatre. This incoming 3.0 class expands the collective's reach across cities, disciplines, and generations. They are Celia Mandela Rivera (She/Her), Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel (She/Her), Hannah Wolf (She/Her), Jasmine Sharma (She/Her), Karron Karr (She/Her), Melissa Mickens (She/Her), Minita Gandhi (She/They), Nikki DiLoreto (She/Her), O'Malley Steuerman (They/He/Thons), Rosie Glen-Lambert (She/Her), Santiago Iacinti (They/Them), Scarlett Kim (She/Her), T. Tara Turk-Haynes (She/Her), and Tanya Everett (She/Her). Select 2.0 members will stay on over a transition period to serve as advisors.

The Kilroys operate through a model of shared stewardship: a rotating structure that resists hierarchy and makes space for new questions, strategies, and voices. Over the past year, the 2.0 class led a national search for the next generation, each nominating visionary candidates from across the field. The result is a 3.0 cohort of cheeky badasses.

"With extreme pride and jubilation, we introduce the next generation of Kilroys to the broader world," said Kilroys 2.0 member, Monet Hurst-Mendoza. "After an extensive interview process, we have selected 14 innovative theatre artists, activists, and educators passionate about making our industry more daring, holistic, and equitable. In a time when our country is shying away from its core values of liberty, justice, and equality, this cohort was carefully chosen for their strong vision, out-of-the-box thinking, and integrity. With their voices leading the charge, the American Theater is primed for a desperately needed shake-up that will benefit everyone."

"When we saw that the work of our collective had become meaningful enough to sustain beyond our own energetic capacity, we decided that replenishment would be a huge factor in its efficacy," said Founding Kilroys member, Sheila Callaghan. "The outgoing class of Kilroys met a host of challenges we obviously couldn't anticipate, which underscored the importance of this elasticity. And the work isn't done, but it's also different work now. This new class of artists and thinkers are tasked with building a fresh community around the gaps. It's not about passing the torch through paths that are already well lit, but hoisting it into places where you can't possibly predict where the ground drops or if there are branches overhead or if people making decisions are staring at their feet. The Kilroys' strength is their malleability, and this new class will shift as needed using the gifts of their time, their care, their service, and their own fierce interrogation of what lies in the dark."

From the List, to the Web, and Beyond

The Kilroys made a national splash and disrupted industry norms in 2014 with the launch of The List, a spotlight on the most recommended unproduced plays by women, trans, and nonbinary playwrights. It quickly became a powerful tool used by theaters across the country, shifting the conversation on gender parity.

In 2023, in response to a rapidly-shifting field and the erosion of new work development infrastructure, The Kilroys reimagined The List as The Web to celebrate the entire ecosystem of people who make new work possible. An expansion of the frame, The Web highlighted theatre artists across multiple disciplines who advocate for a more equitable theatrical landscape.

Now, The Kilroys 3.0 steps into this legacy of reinvention. While the path forward remains open, two things are certain: 1) The work is never done; and 2) The Kilroys do what they want.

Members of The Kilroys 3.0 class reflected on what it means to step into a legacy that has transformed the theatrical field. "I was raised in the theatre by women and queer artists of color, in the spaces they lead The Kilroys are a beacon," said Santiago Iacinti. "The Kilroys were part of my journey of becoming. To be a Kilroy now is one of the most wonderful full circle moments." Tanya Evrett echoed," I set out to be a theatermaker in order to influence the culture, to change hearts and minds. I'm humbled to join this legacy of artivists through the Kilroys, and will endeavor to serve marginalized artists and communities as well as I can." Minita Gandhi added, "I'm honored to be a part of Kilroys 3.0, a bold and intuitive group of individuals who will carry on The Kilroys legacy of deeply living at the intersection of arts and activism to create courageous and fruitful change for the world."

They shared a collective excitement about shaping what's next. "As a nimble entity, Kilroys will shapeshift, as it always has, to radically champion artists in our shifting cultural landscape," said Scarlett Kim. Jasmine Sharma remarked, "The next era of the Kilroys is especially exciting to me not only because I get to actively participate alongside so many artists I've long admired, but because 3.0's commitment to parity and progress will celebrate those whose work we are still waiting to know. To be at the beginning of possibility-in this company-feels boundless." Rosie Glen-Lambert reflected, "Radical change is best served with a sense of humor. And in order for inequity and inaccessibility to be challenged, someone has to be brave enough to raise their hand first. Humor and chutzpah are things I think the Kilroys have always stood for, and I'm excited to see how our group honors that legacy."

ABOUT THE KILROYS

A collective of artists, producers, educators and organizers who are done talking about gender parity and are taking action. First founded in 2013 by Zakiyyah Alexander, Bekah Brunstetter, Sheila Callaghan, Carla Ching, Annah Feinberg, Sarah Gubbins, Laura Jacqmin, Joy Meads, Kelly Miller, Meg Miroshnik, Daria Polatin, Tanya Saracho, and Marisa Wegrzyn. Together, we mobilize others in our field and leverage our own power to support one another. The outgoing 2.0 cohort is Jaclyn Backhaus, Hilary Bettis, Jennifer Chambers, Claudia de Vasco, Emma Goidel, Christina Ham, Jessica Hanna, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Hansol Jung, Chelsea Marcantel, Caroline V. McGraw, Bianca Sams, and Gina Young. https://thekilroys.org/.





