The Commercial Theater Institute Announces Speakers And Sessions For Three-Day Intensive

The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI) and Executive Director Tom Viertel have announced speakers for the upcoming Three-Day Intensive, taking place on Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 in NYC.

This weekend course is designed to give participants a crash course in all aspects of producing and gives a comprehensive overview of the commercial theatrical landscape.

CTI is the theatre industry's leading training and professional development program and features over 100 distinguished industry professionals as lecturers and panelists, including many Tony Award- winning producers.

The Three-Day Intensive's keynote speakers will be David Stone (producer of Wicked, Next to Normal, and The Boys in the Band) and Kevin McCollum (producer of Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, RENT, Avenue Q, and In the Heights). Additional speakers include Broadway's top producers and managers including David Richards, Carl Pasbjerg, Marisa Sechrest, and others. They are joined by reps from leading firms, including Serino Coyne, AKA, Situation Interactive, and more. Other confirmed speakers include:

Panels topics will cover:

Finding Investors

Early Career Producing

Diversity and Inclusion

All speakers and panels are subject to change. Additional sessions and speakers to be announced soon.

At the 39th Annual Three-Day Intensive, presentations and panel discussions will be led by some of Broadway's most acclaimed producers, general managers, entertainment attorneys, marketing executives, and press representatives. Participants learn the ins and outs of the industry through sessions that examine case histories, budgets, sample agreements, and marketing strategies, all with an eye on illuminating the many aspects of an ever-evolving business. The Three-Day includes evening cocktail events where attendees can network with theater professionals and Broadway's hit-makers as well as fellow early-career producers, allowing them the opportunity to make the essential connections you'll need moving forward.

For information or to enroll, visit https://www.commercialtheaterinstitute.com/product/three-day-intensive/.







