The Broadway League Hosts 2023 Education & Engagement Forum

The Broadway League's 2023 Education & Engagement Forum took place November 2-3, 2023 in NYC.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

The Broadway League's 2023 Education & Engagement Forum took place November 2-3, 2023 in NYC. Almost 100 arts education professionals from around the country gathered to attend.

Check out a photo from the event below!

The Forum provides a significant opportunity for arts education professionals who work for Broadway and Touring Broadway to come together to discuss and share trends, strategies, and best practices.Attendees were also invited to enjoy a Broadway show.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League’s 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on Tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League’s newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®, Stars in the Alley®, Viva Broadway, Black to Broadway, Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with TDF), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges® is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League’s official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on Tour, and internationally.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It’s always the perfect time to attend a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Photo Credit: Picture DLC Photography

