The Broadway League Hosts 2023 Education & Engagement Forum







The Broadway League's 2023 Education & Engagement Forum took place November 2-3, 2023 in NYC. Almost 100 arts education professionals from around the country gathered to attend.

Check out a photo from the event below!

The Forum provides a significant opportunity for arts education professionals who work for Broadway and Touring Broadway to come together to discuss and share trends, strategies, and best practices.Attendees were also invited to enjoy a Broadway show.

