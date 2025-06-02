The Broadway Green Alliance is Accepting Applications For NYC Theatre Greening Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Green Alliance is now accepting applications for their NYC Theatre Greening Grants. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, July 15 at 5pm ET.

Grant Details

The goal of the BGA’s NYC Theatre Greening Grants is to support environmentally friendly projects and activities developed by members of these communities, and to communicate those programs to a broader audience. The amount granted (up to $750) will depend on the scope and needs of the individual applications, as well as on how many applications are received in a given year. Projects most likely to receive full or partial funding are innovative and designed to be long-term sustainable solutions.

These grants are designed to encourage a venue, company, or producer to initiate a specific greener change. Preference will be given to new and innovative initiatives in this field. Grant applications will be considered from any Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, or independent producer, company, group, or venue based in New York City. Reimbursements for recent sustainable upgrades will also be considered, though new projects are preferred.

Please note that they are no longer funding e-readers, reusable water bottles, or light bulbs (unless the bulbs are part of a larger project).

Application Details

To apply for a New York City Theatre Greening Grant, please write a one to three page summary of your proposed project and be sure to include answers to the questions below.

1. Submission Details:

Name of company/venue/group.

Name and email of applicant/contact details.

Name of proposed project.

Location of proposed project.

Amount of money requested (up to $750.00).

2. Project Details:

Please describe your greening project in detail (attachments or pictures are welcome).

Please describe what specifically you are trying to accomplish with this project (examples include but are not limited to: monetary savings, energy efficiency, commitment to sustainability, commitment to climate justice, audience awareness, general upgrade, product efficiency, etc.).

Getting the word out about successes is a core part of our mission. The BGA will publicize the winners, and we ask that grant winners also communicate their activities through their own channels. Please describe the ways in which you would communicate information about the grant and your greening practices (in the program, on lobby signage, in e-newsletters, etc.) to help spread the word about your program.

The deadline for submissions for the 2025 NYC Theatre Greening Grants is Tuesday, July 15 at 5pm ET.

Quotes, estimates, or catalog/website product listings should be included in the application. Pictures, links, and specific product information may also be included.

Please submit your application to grants@broadwaygreen.com.

Email info@broadwaygreen.com with any questions.

