The Apollo Appoints Joy Profet and Tysus Jackson to C-Suite

The Apollo has added two members to its executive team: Joy Profet, assuming the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO), and Tysus Jackson, as Chief Development Officer (CDO). Ms. Profet and Ms. Jackson are joining the team at a particularly exciting point in The Apollo’s history as it enters its ninth decade and pushes forward with the first-ever full-scale renovation of its Historic Theater.



“I am delighted that Joy and Tysus are joining The Apollo to help build upon its amazing legacy and as we look to advance and expand upon our mission in the future.” said President and CEO Michelle Ebanks. “Their combined experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable to The Apollo; from Joy’s innovative business approach and growth mindset, to Tysus’ exceptional ability to inspire and mobilize donors around worthy causes, we are lucky to have them on the team.”



Ms. Profet, who comes to The Apollo after leading product marketing for Amazon Prime Video Advertising’s Customer Experience, will work to scale the impact of the organization’s renowned brand, signature programming, and global cultural relevance, as well as expand upon partnerships and other revenue streams. Ms. Jackson, who formerly led individual giving initiatives at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, will oversee the continued success of the Apollo Rising 2.0 capital campaign and other philanthropic initiatives for the organization.



“The Apollo is not just a New York City cultural icon; its name—and what that name stands for: supporting artists, cultivating talent, promoting Black culture—is recognized around the world,” said Ms. Profet. “As we head towards the century mark for The Apollo, I am eager to work with the team to ensure The Apollo continues to advance American culture and builds important connections and partnerships that support and scale its mission to foster contemporary performing arts, entertainment and global culture.”



“As someone who has worked extensively to promote intentional and inclusive fundraising, I am immensely excited to join an institution with African American expression and culture proudly at its center,” said Ms. Jackson. “I look forward working with those whose generous philanthropic support will ensure that we can welcome even more audiences, artists, teachers, and students into the nation’s epicenter of Black culture.”

Ms. Profet joins The Apollo from Amazon Prime Video, where she led the Customer Experience product marketing strategy for Prime Video Advertising. Prior to that, she was Head of Growth and Operations at MAGNA, a data intelligence division of Interpublic Group advertising agency. Ms. Profet was Chief Operating Officer of Essence Communications, leading the brand’s business and experiential operations and growth strategy across four continents. Prior to joining Essence, she was Vice President of Business Development for NBC Universal.

Prior to joining The Apollo, Ms. Jackson built a robust fundraising portfolio spanning over two decades and a wide range of institutions—including leading Talladega College's fundraising, sponsored programs, and national tour of the Amistad Murals, as well as reaching two goals in Virginia Tech's first billion dollar campaign, and most recently the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where she served as the Assistant Director of Advancement leading individual giving. In addition to her hands-on experience, Ms. Jackson conducts extensive research on inclusive philanthropy and identity-based fundraising programs as a doctoral candidate at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

