Tessitura And Double Eagle Consulting Launch New Partnership







Nonprofit technology company Tessitura is launching a new partnership with Double Eagle Consulting. The strategic alliance provides Tessitura's North American arts and culture organizations with expertise and advanced resources in information technology strategy and cybersecurity planning.

Double Eagle provides a full suite of consulting options. Services range from conducting comprehensive IT assessments, auditing architecture and preparing for infrastructure upgrades to identifying and addressing cybersecurity risks. Consultants and solution engineers possess extensive knowledge of real-time industry trends and insights. Double Eagle Consulting also offers interim or part-time staffing to support organizations during CIO transitions or with the outsourcing of IT management.

"In addition to their proficiency in cybersecurity best practices and optimal setup for IT infrastructure, the team at Double Eagle Consulting is deeply familiar with Tessitura," said Erin Lively Koppel, Tessitura's Chief Strategy Officer. "They understand not only the way organizations use Tessitura but also how to optimize infrastructure performance for our platform.

"Having Tessitura experience plus cybersecurity and infrastructure expertise in one consulting practice is rare," Koppel said. "It offers tremendous value to our members with complex IT challenges or the need to supplement their teams."

Double Eagle Consulting's partners bring more than 35 years of C-suite, nonprofit cultural experience to their clients. Founder and CEO Terri-Ann Feindt served as Chief Information Officer at New Jersey Performing Arts Center for 10 years. She also led information technology efforts at New York Philharmonic for seven. Chief Innovation Officer Robert S. Tarleton spent 14 years as Chief Technology Officer at Lincoln Center. Both share Tessitura's goal of removing roadblocks so nonprofit organizations can succeed.

"We know the challenges arts and culture teams face, especially constraints around human and financial resources," said Feindt. "We specialize in cost optimization and reduction, scalability and workforce strategy development. Our cloud-first methodology reduces risk and increases productivity. At the end of the day, our goal is to help the organizations we work with lead in the market of tomorrow."

Double Eagle Consulting has assisted several current Tessitura users. They include theatres, symphonies, performing arts centers, ballet and opera companies, and science centers. The company also works in the financial and educational sectors.

Details are available on the partner page at www.tessituranetwork.com. Tessitura community members also can visit doubleeagleco.com for more information.

About Tessitura



Tessitura is a nonprofit technology company dedicated to helping arts and culture organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools turn data into action. And fully integrated payment processing, contactless scanning and seamless digital solutions mean our community is building a successful, sustainable future. We work with more than 800 organizations in 10 countries. For more information, visit www.tessituranetwork.com.

About Double Eagle Consulting



Double Eagle Consulting is a certified Woman-Owned Business founded in 2018 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. We comprise a group of highly accomplished professionals dedicated to assisting nonprofit entities of all sizes with IT roadmap development, cybersecurity and business continuity solutions across all disciplines. These consultants have decades of CIO, CTO and CISO experience and possess various qualifications. Our consulting and research approach allows us to deliver a nonbiased IT strategy and roadmap design that meets the right solutions based upon your business objectives and needs. For more information, visit doubleeagleco.com.





