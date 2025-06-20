Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Cycle 3 Fellows Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Cycle 3 Fellows have been revealed: playwrights Milo Cramer, Avery Deutsch, and Celeste Jennings.

As a continuation of Terrence McNally’s singular legacy of mentorship, and his commitment to fostering bold new voices in the American theater, the New Works Incubator is designed to support these ambitious early-career playwrights by giving them time and space to develop their work, professional mentorship with veteran playwrights, and access to the community of artists and work being developed at Rattlestick and Tom Kirdahy Productions.

“Rattlestick is thrilled to welcome the remarkable Cycle 3 Terrence McNally Fellows into the Incubator this year," says Will Davis, Rattlestick Theater Artistic Director. "Milo, Avery, and Celeste join the incredible cohort of playwrights from Cycle 1 and 2, and we look forward to supporting these talented playwrights as they develop and present new work. We’re continually grateful to the Terrence McNally Foundation and Tom Kirdahy Productions for their continued partnership in supporting the next generation of artists.”



“New playwriting programs aren’t just investments in artists—they’re lifelines for our cultural future. Now entering its third cycle, the McNally Incubator continues to champion bold voices that challenge and transform the American theater,” adds Santino DeAngelo, Executive Director of the Terrence McNally Foundation. “In a city where the stage reflects the soul of its people, this kind of sustained support is essential to the health and evolution of our artistic ecosystem and we are proud to continue to make our home at Rattlestick Theater.”

Inaugural fellowships were awarded in 2023 to Molly Herron Bicks, HyoJeong Choi, and Haygen-Brice Walker. Fellowships in 2024 were awarded to Jesse Jae Hoon, Sam Mueller, and Eliana Theologides Rodriguez.

The Cycle 3 Fellows were selected from a pool of 500 applications, in consultation with the Playwrights Advisory Council, which includes Sheila Callaghan, Christopher Chen, Halley Feiffer, and David Henry Hwang. This year’s Incubator Finalists include Will Brumley, Hal Cosentino, Kallan Dana, Madison Fiedler, Xavier Galva, Abigail C. Onwunali, and Larry Owens.





