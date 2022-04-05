Talent Agent Brooklyn Lavin Joins MSA Agency as Co-Director of Creatives Division







Creative Talent Agency McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) announced today that veteran talent agent, Brooklyn Lavin, has joined their company as Director of the Below-The-Line Division & Co-Director of the Creatives Division. She brings with her over two decades of experience and longtime clients such as Alison Faulk (Director/Choreographer: Magic Mike Franchise, PINK), Marina Toybina (6x Emmy Winning Costume Designer), Butch Allen (Production Designer of the Year: Paramore, Carrie Underwood, Metallica), Peter Morse (Lighting Designer: Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, Andrea Bocelli). Her clients will join MSA's already stellar roster including Kenny Ortega (Award Winning Director & Producer: High School Musical), Marguerite Derricks (Choreographer: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Glow), Jamal Sims (Choreographer: Encanto, Aladdin), Brian Burke (Co-Executive Producer: American Idol, Director: America's Got Talent Live, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Shows in Las Vegas), Jamie King (Director: Michael Jackson One) and many more.

"I am very excited to join forces with MSA since we are already so like-minded and passionate about our creative clients," said Brooklyn. "It is my goal to be the only place you look for creatives, physical production and musical driven projects."

"Brooklyn brings so much to who we are and what we value as a company," said co-founders of MSA, Julie McDonald and Tony Selznick. "Not only does she have an incredible roster of clients & extensive experience but she's equally as passionate about working with the same unique class of artists we've represented for over 20 years. We are so excited to welcome Brooklyn and her clients to MSA."

Brooklyn started her career in 2000 at Kazarian Spencer & Associates (KSA) in the Musical Theater, Dance and Choreography Department. In 2002, she joined Clear Talent Group and quickly rose to become Director of her department representing top level stage directors, choreographers, designers and dancers for television, film, commercials, concert tours, Broadway/Vegas and other high profile live stage events around the globe. In 2011, Brooklyn joined Abrams Artists Agency and became Vice President while heading up the Stage Entertainment Division, working closely with the Theatrical and Commercial Divisions on both Coasts and internationally. In 2016, she founded Brooklyn Management Inc. and continued to enhance the careers of her longtime clients.

About MSA AGENCY

Founded in 2000 by Julie McDonald and Tony Selznick, McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) is a creative talent agency representing a unique class of artists -- dancers, choreographers, creative directors, producers, and educators in the entertainment industry and the arts community. With more than 30 years of experience, MSA has earned its status as the global leader in its field whose clients have been nominated for and won multiple Tony, Emmy, and MTV awards.

MSA's creative talent work with the world's top-grossing and most influential music artists of our time. Our clients have also lent their considerable talents to film, television, commercials, music tours and videos, musical theater, spectaculars, and corporate events. Always exploring new avenues and growing along with our clients MSA is proud to represent television and stage producers. For more information, visit https://msaagency.com.