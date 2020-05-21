TRU's Community Gatherings via Zoom Continue Friday With Producers of HADESTOWN and More

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. This Friday, May 22, 2020, offers a conversation entitled "Virtual Presentations: What We Think You Can and Cannot Do (But We're Probably As Confused As You Are)," an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive in the age of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

This week's conversation, "What We Think You Can and Cannot Do (But We're Probably As Confused As You Are)," will include the following speakers: Cate Cammarata, Off-Broadway producer and founder of CreateTheater.com, which hosts a virtual Monday Night Reading Series; entertainment attorney Lee Feldshon; Jim Kierstead, producer (Hadestown, The Inheritance, Ain't Too Proud, Mrs. Doubtfire) and founder of Broadway Virtual presentation platform; and general manager/producer Martin Platt (Woman in Black, Dames at Sea, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, In the Continuum, an oak tree).

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being rescheduled while we wait for the all clear. To help bridge the gap of social distancing, we are retooling workshops and holding community events and panels virtually via Zoom. We have scheduled a virtual version of our Director-Writer Communications lab for June, as well as a virtual presentation of our TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series. Join us. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







