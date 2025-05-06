THE LAP DANCE KID, A New Musical To Have Private Industry Presentations This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fifth Dentist Productions will present private, two by-invitation only industry presentations of The Lap Dance Kid, a new musical created with music by Adam Blotner, and book and lyrics by Adam Blotner and Mike King, based on a story by Mike King.

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather, Red Roses, Green Gold), presentations take place on Thursday May 8th at 3PM and Friday, May 9th at 12PM at New 42 Studios (229 W 42nd Street). Theatre professionals can direct inquiries regarding the upcoming reading to contact@visceral-entertainment.com.

Growing up isn't easy, especially when the family business is a strip club. The Lap Dance Kid is based on Mike King's true life story. Mike takes us on a musical journey to 1970's Denver, where little Mikey can't achieve any sense of normalcy under the shadow of his father's notorious club— even his religious coming-of-age ceremony is deemed the “King Bar Titzvah.”

“I grew up on the West Side of Denver, Colorado where I could look out my bedroom window and see the beautiful foothills of the Rocky Mountains,” says creator and co-writer Mike King. “I liked running around with friends in our middle-class neighborhood where no one seemed to lock their doors, watching Bewitched, and eating Chuck Wagon burgers. We were part of a formula that made us feel safe and that life was predictable. What could go wrong? So when my father, Sid, decided he wanted to convert his friendly East Colfax Avenue neighborhood tavern into a strip club, the life I had as a twelve-year-old boy flew out the window”.

The Lap Dance Kid features Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins), Ben Cherry (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent), Dana Aber, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Ashanti J'Aria (The Prom), Joanna Carpenter (Sweeney Todd), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Tsebiyah Mishael Derry (Sistas The Musical, Rocktopia), Cara Rose DiPietro, Christian Brailsford (Oratorio For Living Things, Pretty Woman), Brandon Haagenson (The Play That Goes Wrong, Afterglow), Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach, White Rose The Musical), and Stuart Zagnit (Harmony, Newsies, Pokemon).

The Lap Dance Kid features Musical Direction by Kevin F. Story, and Prop and Costume Design by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Morgan R. Holbrook is Production Stage Manager and Kelly Merritt is Assistant Stage Manager. Katherine Winter is Associate Director / Choreographer. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper, CSA. Crista Marie Jackson is the Intimacy Director.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Mike King (Creator and Co-Writer) is a New York-based author, a stand-up comedian as well as a pediatric dentist. He is originally from Denver, Colorado. His mother, Edna, was a homemaker and did volunteer work. His father, Sid, was the owner of the famous Denver night club, Sid King's Crazy Horse Bar.

ADAM BLOTNER (Music, Co-Writer) is a musical comedian and songwriter who has performed in the Edinburgh and NY Fringe Festivals, 54 Below, LA Comedy Festival, NYC Comedy Week, NY Funny Songs Festival, and once rocked the STAPLES Center at an LA Kings Game. His 2018album “Step to the Left: Country for Liberals” was nominated for the International Songwriting Awards. He trained in comedy at The Groundlings, Second City Chicago, UCB NY/LA, and The PIT. Adam has produced musical videos that have been featured by the Huffington Post, Funny or Die, Time Out New York, Times of Israel, and Broadway World, with over 14 million views. Adam is the Music Director of Tamid: The Downtown Synagogue in NYC. www.adamblotner.com

Rachel Klein (Director/Choreographer) is a New York City based director and director/choreographer, specializing in new play and musical development. Off-Broadway: The Gospel According to Heather (Theatre 555; starring Katey Sagal); Red Roses, Green Gold (Minetta Lane Theatre/ft. the music of the Grateful Dead); Around the World in 80 Days (The Davenport Theatre); The Anthem (Lynn Redgrave Theatre). Selected NYC: Tink! (NYMF); More Than All the World (Theatre for the New City); Circus of Circus (The House of Yes). Selected Regional: Spells of the Sea (The Kennedy Center, 2024-25 season), Esther (The George Theatre; starring Sharna Burgess of Dancing with the Stars),The Suffragist (Gallagher Bluedorn Theatre; starring Nancy Opel), 54 the Musical (House of Independents; starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Frankie Grande). Selected Workshops & Readings: High Priest (Paul Iacono's meditation on the Warhol Factory); Helen (Starring Bonnie Milligan), Almost Got 'Em (starring Marc Kudisch, Alison Fraser, Brooks Ashmanskas, Howard McGillin, and Jim Walton); Medusa: A New Pop Opera; Girlfriend From Hell (the 80's horror rock comedy). Charity: Ms. Klein directed the charity roast of Michael Musto raising funds for the Callen Lorde Community Health Center, featuring Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Vilanch, Bianca Del Rio, Randy Rainbow, and Jinkx Monsoon.

