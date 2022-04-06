TADA! Youth Theater Streams Online Family Musical WIDE-AWAKE JAKE







Sit back! Relax! Get ready to smile! Please join in to experience the joy and fun of TADA! Youth Theater in your own home with online streaming of the upbeat and lively family musical Wide-awake Jake.

Wide-awake Jake premieres on Friday, April 8th at 7:00 pm for online streaming through Saturday, April 30th at 11:59 pm.

Tickets are $10 for 2 views. Follow this link to purchase tickets and access the stream on TADA!'s Anywhere Seat page.

Performed by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), Wide-awake Jake features the story of a little boy who simply can't fall asleep and the adventures he encounters on his quest for slumber. Join Jake and his friends as they meet a lion, a dragon, and a giant, and discover how fun and easy Yawn Power can be.

Music by: Robby Merkin; Lyrics by: Faye Greenberg; Book by: Alice Elliott; Based on the book of the same title by Helen Young; Director: Kubbi; Choreographer: Javier Cardenas; Music Director: Gia Gan; Lighting Designer: Anthony Raddi; Costume Designer: Terrell Jenkins; Scenic Designer: Joel Sherry; Production Stage Manager: Ashley Knowles; Assistant Stage Manager: Caileigh Potter.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its RYET Members (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving- skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater