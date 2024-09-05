Stage Managers' Association Foundation Opens Fall Grants Applications

Applications for grants will be accepted from September 1 through September 30, 2024.
The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation has announced their fourth grants application cycle.
Applications for grants will be accepted from September 1 through September 30, 2024. Awards will be announced on November 15, 2024.
Proposals may be submitted to the Foundation for small grants up to $2,000. Examples of what can be funded include:
To find out more details and to fill out an application, visit: https://www.stagemanagersfoundation.com/guidelines
Over the past 2 years, SMAF has awarded grants to support:
Videos