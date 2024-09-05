Stage Managers' Association Foundation Opens Fall Grants Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation has announced their fourth grants application cycle.

Applications for grants will be accepted from September 1 through September 30, 2024. Awards will be announced on November 15, 2024.

Proposals may be submitted to the Foundation for small grants up to $2,000. Examples of what can be funded include:

Projects and public events that are designed to promote a greater understanding and appreciation of the skills of stage managers and their crucial role in the arts and entertainment industries.

Programs and services.

Support for attending conferences.

Workshops.

Support for international travel.

Honorariums - compensation for lectures, seminars, mentoring or the like, for the furtherance of educating students or others.

To find out more details and to fill out an application, visit: https://www.stagemanagersfoundation.com/guidelines

Over the past 2 years, SMAF has awarded grants to support:

An individual stage manager to attend intimacy training.

Compensation for a stage management position that has, up till now, been filled by a volunteer.

Training and promoting theatrical experience for stage managers of color in a local theater company.

A program at a theater for early-career and/or student stage managers that provides paid on-the-job training.

A webinar series to increase stage manager knowledge of technical specialties that they will interact with on the job.

SMAF will also be entering its next fundraising cycle on September 10. To find out more or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ StageManagersFoundation.com/DONATE

