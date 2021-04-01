Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Reflects on One Year Since Its First Remote Work Contract







One year ago, on April 1, 2020, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society issued its first Remote Work Contract to support SDC Members who were-in the earliest days of industry shutdown-pivoting to virtual rehearsal rooms and stages.

Today, SDC announced that, over the past year, it has approved nearly 300 contracts for digital stage projects; approved more than 100 safety plans, allowing Members to safely provide in-person services; and, together with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) and SDC-League Health Fund, distributed more than $500,000 in aid to directors and choreographers.

Says SDC Executive Director Laura Penn, "Immediately following the shutdown of the theatre industry on March 12, 2020, SDC dedicated funds for Members whose productions were paused, postponed, or cancelled. In addition, the Trustees of the SDC-League Health Fund responded by waiving the Spring 2020 participant contribution. When combined with SDCF's need-based Emergency Assistance Fund, more than one year later the total aid provided to SDC Members now surpasses $500,000."

Grants from SDCF's Fund have supported SDC Members and Associate Members who are unable to meet their needs due to the COVID-19 crisis. Examples of need include assistance with health insurance premium payments and/or other medical costs, rent payments, utility bills, or access to technological equipment.

"As we look back on this past year," Penn continues, "we are struck by the resilience and resourcefulness of directors and choreographers. As the rehearsal rooms turned into Zoom rooms, SDC Members demonstrated their industry leadership as they guided productions of innovative remote and digital theatrical content. Despite the stark challenges of the last 12 months, we are prepared to meet this next moment as theatres look toward re-opening, focused, energized, and committed to bringing this valued art back to our stages."

Less than one month into the pandemic, SDC promulgated the Remote Work Contract to cover Zoom readings and other free-to-consume digital work. Since then, the Union has negotiated and promulgated numerous agreements, covering the range of virtual and remote theatrical content directed and choreographed by SDC Members. This work has provided more than $500,000 in wages for Union Members. In addition, this activity has meant that SDC Members continued to receive pension and health benefit contributions, and ever-important Union protections.

Additionally, as Members have been asked to provide in-person services at theatres around the country, SDC has approved more than 100 safety plans, allowing Members to head to work. In all cases, the employers' COVID-19 safety plans were submitted and cleared, prior to first rehearsal, by the Union's Contract Affairs Department, working with the team of medical experts who created the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and Performing Arts Playbook.

This robust resource was created by SDC and the American Guild of Musical Artists in August 2020 with the consensus recommendations of an Expert Medical Advisory Board led by Dr. Mark Cunningham-Hill, Dr. Steven J. Anderson, and Dr. Laurie S. Welch. Written to help performing arts organizations and productions craft their own safety plans, the Playbook is continually revised as new information about COVID-19, emerging new variants, vaccines, and effective measures for mitigation have become more widely available. The fourth edition of the Playbook was released in March 2021.

SDC will continue to support the health and safety of its Members, and provide Union protections in all jurisdictions, as theatres re-open and navigate a new landscape.