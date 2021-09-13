Sierra Boggess, Andrew Lippa, Steve H. Broadnax III & More to Take Part in the 5th Annual THEATER MAKERS SUMMIT

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events







The TheaterMakers Studio will present the fifth annual TheaterMakers Summit, on November 6 and 7, with a special bonus day on November 8. With Broadway reopening, the theme of this year's event is "Places Please." The 2021 TheaterMakers Summit will be held virtually for attendees and speakers.

The TheaterMakers Summit is the destination for all theater makers. This two-day event aims to unite aspiring writers, producers, directors, actors, and other theatre professionals and fans alike with industry leaders to learn about and discuss the business of Broadway. The weekend will offer a series of panels and presentations on topics including Advancing Equity for BIPOC TheaterMakers Onstage And Off; The Non-Negotiable Must-Knows on Access & Inclusion in Theater; Level Up Your Social Media For You And Your Show; Why Broadway Investors Invest; The Next Gen of Broadway Producers; Musical Theater TikTok; Getting Your Show Produced on the Best Unconventional Platforms; Artistic Directors Tell You What They're Looking For In Your Show; Designing Broadway, Off-Broadway, Virtual Theater; How You Get Tony Award-winning Lead Producers To Produce Your Show; and many more to be announced.

This year's summit participants include:

actor Sierra Boggess (School of Rock)

composer, lyricist, book writer, performer & producer Andrew Lippa The Wild Party)

actor, writer, director, composer & playwright Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits)

composer & TikTok influencer Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille The TikTok Musical)

composer & TikTok influencer RJ Christian (The TikTok Musical)

playwright & performer Melvin Tunstall (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical)

director Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts Of A Colored Man)

producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts Of A Colored Man)

composer & lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Freaky Friday)

artist, director, choreographer, dancer, filmmaker, acrobat & ASL Interpreter Brandon Kazen-Maddox (Body Language Productions, Inc)

actor &disability inclusion consultant Alie B. Gorrie (Bastard Jones)

producer Jacob Stuckelman (site-specific Little Shop Of Horrors, Ithaca, NY)

director Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island)

designer David Korins (Hamilton)

composer/lyricist, music director & music producer Georgia Stitt (Snow Child)

producer Valentina Berger (The Minutes)

producer Rashad V. Chambers (Ain't Too Proud)

producer JJ Maley (What The Constitution Means To Me)

producer Dori Berinstein (Company)

producer Sydney Connors (Dreamgirls on Clubhouse)

director John Simpkins (Love in Hate Nation)

agent Max Grossman (Abrams Artists Agency)

actor Pun Bandhu (The Treasurer)

actor Eric Berryman (The B-Side)

stage manager Cody Renard Richard (Pass Over)

playwright Jonathan Rand (Check Please)

producer Tyler Mount (Pass Over)

producer Stephen Byrd (Ain't Too Proud)

social media strategist Annie Schiffman (CEO of Downstage Media)

producer Larry Rogowsky (Company)

artistic director at Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre & co-founder of The New Griots Festival Jamil Jude

artistic director & CEO at Berkshire Theatre Group Kate Maguire

director of musical theatre at Shenandoah Conservatory Kevin Covert

...and many more to be announced.

"We're so excited to celebrate our fifth year of The TheaterMakers Summit with our biggest and best event yet," said producer Ken Davenport. "As our curtains rise once again, never has there been a more important time to talk about how to make better theater and how to make the theater better."

All events will be ASL sign language interpreted.

In addition to this year's panel discussions and networking session, this year's TheaterMakers Summit will offer attendees two new elements. Annie Schiffman of Downstage Media will host break-out room conversations with panelists after each event. The weekend will also offer Summit attendees 10-minute opportunities to pitch their show at the virtual "Pitching Booth." Among the guest producers, investors and artistic directors who will receive pitches throughout the weekend: Judith Manocherian (The Great Society), Kate Maguire (Berkshire Theatre Group), Larry Rogowsky (Company), Neil Gooding (Macbeth), Megan Ann Rasmussen (Joy: The Musical) and Ron Simons (Thoughts of a Colored Man).

Last year, due to the pandemic, for the first time The TheaterMakers Summit took place 100% online. Streaming the event in 2020 allowed for the participation of attendees from all over the globe to interact with some of the world's leading TheaterMakers. With the number of attendees having tripled from 2019, last year's event was the biggest and most exciting TheaterMakers Summit to date. So this year's event will again be streamed online via Whova, Streamyard and Zoom.

Secure your general admission ticket now through September 30 for $397 (that is $100 off of the regular general admission price.) In addition to the virtual conference programming, registrants who purchase VIP admission for $697 attend VIP virtual networking events and exclusive add-on events like the Bonus Day on November 8. To purchase tickets and for further details, visit TheaterMakersSummit.com.

Events and seminar topics at this year's TheaterMakers Summit, November 6 and 7, will include:

"How You Get Me To Produce Your Show": Tony Award-winning Lead Producers Tell All

Playwrights Writing For Television Or Other Mediums

Designing Your Story: Designing Broadway, Off- Broadway, and Virtual Theater

Getting Your Work Produced Across the Country: The Untapped Potential of Universities

Maintaining Momentum: Advancing Equity for BIPOC TheaterMakers Onstage And Off

The Next Generation of Broadway Producers: Paving The Way On The New Broadway

3 Niches That Have Found Their Audience & Thrive

The Future of Regional Theatres: Artistic Directors Tell You What They're Looking For In Your Show

How I Got "Discovered": The TheaterMaker's Journey Getting Produced to Broadway

The Future Is Female: How These Women Shaped Their Careers on Broadway and How You Can Too

A "How It Got To Broadway" Case Study: Thoughts of a Colored Man

Do I Need An Agent?" When To Get One And How

Why Broadway Investors Invest: A Frank Conversation with Three Broadway Investors

The Non-Negotiable MUST-Knows on Access & Inclusion in Theater

Getting Your Show Produced on the BEST Unconventional Platforms

Accessing Your Creativity and Productivity Through Self-Care

Going Viral: Level Up Your Social Media For You And Your Show

Musical Theater TikTok: How Shows Have Found A Digital Audience

Out-of-The-Black-Box: Making Theatre Not In a Theatre

Additionally, registrants who purchase VIP admission will have access to a Bonus Day on Monday, November 8, with participating panelists and topics to be announced.

For a complete schedule of events and participants and secure your seat, visit TheaterMakersSummit.com. All speakers and schedules are subject to change.