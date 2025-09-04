Seaview Reveals Lizzie Stern In Newly Formed Creative Executive Role

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, Olivier and Peabody Award winning production company Seaview has announced that Lizzie Stern has joined the New York based team in a newly formed role, Creative Executive. Stern brings more than a decade of experience championing new voices in the theater, most recently serving as Literary Director at Playwrights Horizons, where she spent ten years developing and producing groundbreaking new work.

At Playwrights Horizons, Stern collaborated closely with a generation of writers, shepherding projects from inception to production and playing an integral role in advancing the theater's mission to support bold, inventive storytelling. Her tenure was marked by unwavering dedication to nurturing artists and expanding the landscape of contemporary theater.

Playwrights Horizons and Seaview have collaborated regularly, most recently on the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award–winning production Stereophonic, as well as the recently announced transfer of Prince Faggot to Studio Seaview.

In her new role at Seaview, Stern will work alongside the producing team to identify and develop theatrical projects across mediums, furthering Seaview's commitment to fostering innovative work and supporting both emerging and established artistic voices.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lizzie to Seaview in this pivotal new position,” said Seaview CEO Greg Nobile. “Her deep relationships with writers, combined with her extraordinary dramaturgical insight and experience, make her uniquely suited to help us expand the creative scope of our work and continue building meaningful collaborations with artists.

Lizzie Stern shared, “It is an honor to be a part of the incredible team at Seaview -- at the forefront of producing transformative work of the highest caliber across Broadway, off-Broadway, and the screen. I am thrilled to join them in supporting courageous artists and brilliant new plays.”





