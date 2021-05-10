Safely Taking the Stage - 5 Topics We'll Cover at this Week's Webinar

On Wednesday, May 12th at 2pm Eastern, BroadwayWorld is teaming up with Axiom Medical to present a free webinar called Safely Taking the Stage - Best Proactive Strategies for Success. You can register for free here, but we also wanted to give you a quick preview of some of the topics that we'll be focusing on during the discussion:

Meeting State and Local Regulations

One of the many moving targets that theatres and producers are dealing with as we continue to move towards reopening are state and local regulations regarding audience sizes, workplace PPE, and more. As these regulations develop, it is important to have someone you can trust to help you understand and ensure that you are in legal compliance with all local and state rules, laws, guidelines, and more.

Meeting AEA and other Union Regulations

On top of local governance, many companies will also be navigating various union requirements - and as each agreement can look slightly different, it is important to understand how these rules intersect with governmental requirements. Just as you don't want to find yourself accidentally out of compliance with a local ordinance, the same can be said for your negotiated union agreements. We'll discuss how you can lay out a clear plan that meets these requirements.

Peace of Mind for Cast and Crew

We'll discuss how you can employ procedures that not only check the boxes of the tangle of regulations productions are facing, but how you can build health and safety systems that offer peace of mind to all members of your team. With productions being an employment environment that commonly only lasts a few weeks, demonstrating and deploying these systems helps you to quickly build trust with your temporary teams, and deepen trust with your permanent ones.

Messaging Safety Procedures to Your Audience

It's been hard to miss if you've been out and about, but companies of all shapes and sizes are doing their best to not only keep their customers safe, but to communicate what procedures they are taking to keep them safe. This peace of mind messaging will be very important to getting audiences back into seats, especially as regulations allow for fuller and fuller houses. We'll discuss how you can make sure these audiences know what steps you're taking to keep your team, volunteers, and them safe.

Long Term Health and Safety Management

One thing that the pandemic has done for theatres is bring into focus an emphasis on health and wellness as part of overall health and safety planning for organizations. During the webinar, we'll also be taking questions and discussing how you can be sure to incorporate long term health and safety planning into your strategic focus as an organization - utilizing lessons learned during the pandemic.

The floor will also be open for questions of the health and safety panel, so register today and plan to join us to discuss safe, cost-effective ways to meet union and state and local requirements to get our industry back to work safely!

Register for the Webinar here!