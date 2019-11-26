SLAVE PLAY's Annie McNamara Signs With CESD Talent

According to Deadline, Annie McNamara, currently starring in Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play on Broadway, has signed with CESD Talent Agency.

McNamara plays the role of Alana, sexually frustrated Southern belle, a role she originated in the play's run at New York Theatre Workshop. Slave Play runs on Broadway through January 19, 2020.

In addition to Slave Play, McNamara has appeared in Iowa at Playwrights Horizons, which earned her a Lucille Lortel nomination. Her other off-Broadway credits include appearances with The Public Theater, The Rattlestick and Clubbed Thumb.

Her television credits include Orange is the New Black, The Knick and Mozart in the Jungle, and on film, she appeared opposite Cate Blanchett in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine.

Read more on Deadline.







