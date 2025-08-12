Robin de Jesús and Javier Muñoz to Lead DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ice Berg Productions and Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY by Vaheed Talebian. In a vain attempt to not be Fire Island clichés, a gaggle of gays heads to the Catskills for a weekend vacation. Between a love square, weed-fueled philosophical debates, and too much K, the group soon finds that their night bags aren't the only thing that need unpacking. The group navigates queer relationships and explores how far they are willing to bend (or break) the rules of their relationships out of self-interest. But when the lube dries, they're forced to reckon with the aftermath of their decisions—and figure out how, if at all, do they move forward. Full of wit and warmth, Dino Nuggets Are Gay is a comedy about queer love, meaningless sex, and the political morality of fast food chicken.

DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY features performances by Robin de Jesús (Boys in the Band, Tick...Tick...Boom!), John El-Jor (We Live in Cairo, Mean Girls), Ianne Fields Stewart (Dash & Lily, Red Ink), Dom Martello (Miss Electricity), Joey Morof (Legacy: Maria Friedman & Friends). Direction by Noah Eisenberg (As Time Goes By, Orion and the Goatman), stage managed by Blake Elliot (New Harmony Project), produced by Katie Royse Ginther (Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game, KSTC's The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and casting by Charlie Hano/The Telsey Office.

DINO NUGGETS ARE GAY by Vaheed Talebian will be having a closed industry reading on August 15th at East Village Basement.





