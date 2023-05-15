Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO) to Have Industry Presentations in New York







Following sold-out runs at the Turbine Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Garrick Theatre, as well as a return engagement at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, the Olivier Award nominated play My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do) starring writer and performer Rob Madge, arrives in New York for special industry presentations.

This funny, inspiring, and thought-provoking one-person play follows the journey of a family's joy as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. The production beautifully weaves together themes of love, acceptance, and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

Industry presentations will be held at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do) is directed by Luke Sheppard and features songs by Pippa Cleary. These industry presentations are hosted by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields and Peter Stern, by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.





