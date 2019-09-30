Richard Pryor Jr. and Sachi Parker to Star in Reading of THE INTERRUPTED JOURNEY

Twenty-five years ago, Shirley MacLaine and Richard Pryor were onstage together when they were inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame, honoring them for their Lifetime Achievements on Stage, Television, and Film. On October 17, 2019, Richard Pryor Jr. and Shirley MacLaine's daughter, Sachi Parker, will be on stage together, costarring in a staged reading of "THE INTERRUPTED JOURNEY" at the Actors Temple Theatre, NYC.

"THE INTERRUPTED JOURNEY" is the terrifying true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an inter-racial couple who were abducted and brought on board a UFO where they were interrogated and examined by aliens from another planet. Based on the best-selling book by the late John G. Fuller, Elizabeth Fuller, John Fuller's wife, and Joel Vig have created a play, which captures the horror and panic of an ordinary couple who were kidnapped and brought on board a space craft. The incident was so traumatic that both husband and wife could only remember the events, which took place under hypnotic regression administered by a trained doctor who specialized in traumatic amnesia. With governments around the world releasing decades of secret classified files concerning visits to our planet by aliens from other planets, this story is without question the best-documented case of alien abduction in all of human history. The reading also stars Allan Zeller as the Psychiatrist. It is directed by Mark S. Graham and Robert R. Blume is producing the staged reading.

Come and see for yourself how this story proves the unsettling truth that in our universe...WE ARE NOT ALONE!!!! Call (646) 522-5870 to reserve your seats for this one night only NOT TO BE MISSED EVENT.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You