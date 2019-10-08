Remi Harris Named New Programs Manager at Center for Performance Research

CPR - Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms, welcomes Remi Harris as its Programs Manager. Ms. Harris is a Barbados-born, Brooklyn-bred multidisciplinary artist and arts administrator, who brings to CPR experience in arts programming, performance making, and education. Her primary interest is in the intersectionality between dance, new media and black female representation. Ms. Harris has already made a significantly positive impact on CPR since starting in August 2019, launching the organization's first ever open application process for its 2020 Artist-in-Residence program.

Ms. Harris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from Hofstra University for which she received a scholarship. She has held positions as the Education Coordinator of Ballet Hispanico, School Administrator for Brooklyn Ballet, Co-Director of Brooklyn Studios for Dance, and Co-Curator of Dance/NYC's 2019 Symposium. Ms. Harris advocates for equity of voice for artists of color as a member of the Artists of Color Council under Movement Research and the Dance Artists' National Collective. CPR is thrilled that Ms. Harris will be bringing this experience and knowledge to her role as Programs Manager.

"Remi is an outstanding arts administrator, performance curator, and dance maker," says Executive Director, Charlotte Farrell. "We are beyond thrilled to have her join our team. Her emphasis on community-building and social practice, as well as her deep understanding of dance from a multidisciplinary perspective makes her a perfect fit for this role. She will have - and already is having - an enormously positive impact on CPR and its artists."

The role of Programs Manager was created to oversee the organization's presenting programs including Performance Studio Open House, Fall and Spring Movement, New Voices in Live Performance, Sunday Salon, and the Performance Philosophy Reading Group. The Programs Manager works closely with participating artists, and is the primary point of contact for CPR's Artists-in-Residence and Technical Residents. CPR's previous Programs Manager, Jen McGinn oversaw CPR's studio rentals as well as its programs. Now, having a staff member with dedicated focus on CPR's presenting and residency programs, the organization is growing and deepening its engagement with artists. Ms. Harris' extensive experience working with artists, and her own experience as a dance maker, will positively inform her approach to this role. Ms. Harris is working diligently to strengthen existing CPR programs as well as work with Dr. Farrell to introduce new ones, in response to community needs.

"I couldn't be more delighted to join CPR and Dr. Farrell at this exciting time," says Ms. Harris. "The prospect of joining this organization, whose dedicated staff and Board of Directors are deeply committed to embracing and providing resources to a broad spectrum of artists, paralleled my deep desire to support the arts community. The role of Programs Manager will provide a platform to engage with and serve artists directly and continue to foster positive changes in the dance community."

Featured image of Remi Harris by Kathryn Butler.







