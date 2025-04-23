Recipients Revealed For 2025 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BSMS has announced the five stage managers receiving the 2025 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships. The five BIPOC stage managers from across the country will join the professional development and networking conference made by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway's stage managers. The recipients were chosen by a committee of veteran Broadway stage managers of color: Narda E. Alcorn, Kenneth J. McGee, Cody Renard Richard, and Tony Honorees: Lisa Dawn Cave and Beverly Jenkins. Each recipient receives a complimentary pass to join the Broadway Stage Management Symposium as well as a one-on-one meeting with one of the adjudicators.

The recipients are:

Ryann Nicole, BA student at Fort Lewis College with a focus on stage management and lighting design.

Kaitlyn Dorsey, BFA student at Howard University, Technical Theatre major with a minor in Theater Administration

LaMarr White Jr, from Atlanta, Georgia, graduated Cum Laude from Jackson State University ‘23

Larry Gill, member of National Honor Society of Leadership & Success, studying at Coppin State University

Amaya Jacques, NYC stage manager with credits on national tours and major regional theaters

Here is what some of what the recipients had to say:

“Being selected as a recipient feels surreal! I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to learn from the industry's best and grow alongside my fellow recipients and mentors on this wonderful journey to further our careers as theater professionals.” – Ryann Nicole

“I am truly grateful for this incredible opportunity to further my knowledge and continue my journey as a Black woman in stage management. This experience will empower me to advocate for greater representation and inclusion in the field, and I am deeply thankful for the support that allows me to grow in this passion.” – Kaitlyn Dorsey

“Receiving this scholarship filled me with unexpected joy! I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to learn from some of the best Black stage managers, helping me grow in my passion and confidence in my work, while also connecting with others that are like me, who want to further their careers in Stage Management.” – LaMarr White, Jr.

“When I found out I was selected, I let out a burst of excitement. It means so much to be part

of this experience, creating lasting memories and meaningful connections.” – Larry Gill

This Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an educational intensive, open to the public, and created for stage managers of all levels and experience to learn, grow, and connect. The website has full details, registration, and much more information. The 11th annual BSMS will be held May 17-19, 2025 in a fully hybrid format, Online, On-Demand and live in New York City at Open Jar Studios.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships for BIPOC stage managers is named for Charlie Blackwell, a Black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and these scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors and blazing a trail for future generations of BIPOC stage managers.

