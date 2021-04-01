Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Andrew Barth Feldman







The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales recently chatted with Andrew Barth Feldman!

While starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Andrew Barth Feldman obtained a master's degree from Yale's Department of Earth and Planetary Science, qualifying him to be the Science Consultant on the forthcoming Avatar: the Musical, set to open soon at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

Brought to life by visionary director Zoey Taylor, Avvatar: The Musical is the theatrical event of the century, transporting captivate audiences to other worlds, with the lush, epic score from creators Bobby Kerns and Kay Fields. Avvatar: The Musical takes you WAY beyond your wildest expectations, defying gravity and logic. This heroic science fiction tale of survival, starring Broadway Diva Emma-Olivia, pushes the boundaries of theatrical technology to create an immersive, unforgettable, groundbreaking MUST SEE live event. Produced by legends Cheryl Philips and Steve Jones, Avvatar: The Musical is the ultimate mind-bending, visceral, joy ride! More information via http://avvataronbroadway.com/.

After winning the 2018 Jimmy Award, Andrew Barth Feldman rose to stardom taking over the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Someone who can't ever stop stopping, he felt he had to continue his "regular" life outside of the theatre, while still in the theatre. A true overachiever, he continues his amazing career trajectory while consulting on Avvatar the Musical and filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In this episode, hear Feldman talk about: