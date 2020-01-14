Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Bernie Telsey

Bernie Telsey is one of the biggest names in the business. You may not see him on stage but he has introduced the world to some of the biggest names on Broadway.

Bernie and his team at Telsey + Company have cast literally hundreds of Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional productions, in addition to your favorite TV shows and movies, and more. He is also one of the co-creators of MCC Theatre, which he started right after graduating NYU. Bernie got his big break after casting one the most beloved musicals, Rent, and started a casting trend that almost single handedly changed the face of the industry, and helped to bring the large volume of filming tv, film, and commercials to New York City that we see today.

This episode covers:

The behind the scenes of casting a show and how it is different for each genre

Starting MCC Theatre with friends from college

Getting his big break casting Rent, after trying to not do it

How the internet has helped (and hurt) how shows are cast these days

What it takes to run bi-coastal, massive casting agency

How he helped usher in a new wave of Broadway and changed the industry

Advice on how to get seen in this business, and the proper way to submit yourself to casting agents

