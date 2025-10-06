Playwrights Realm Reveals 25/26 Cohort of Playwrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwrights Realm has announced its 25/26 cohort of playwrights! The company received nearly 1,300 submissions to its developmental programs this year, a reminder of the vital importance of programs like these.

The Playwrights Realm is devoted to supporting early-career playwrights along the journey of playwriting, helping them hone their craft, fully realize their vision, and build meaningful artistic careers, by providing comprehensive services that include dramaturgical and production support as well as generous stipends and other discretionary funds.

After months of reading and discussing, these playwrights are being welcomed to the Realm family!

Scratchpad Series Writers include Maxine Dillon, Nikki Massoud, and Taylor Leigh Lamb.

Writing Fellows include Esmé Maria Ng, jose sebastian alberdi, Madison Fiedler, and Xavier Galva.





