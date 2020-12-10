Playwright and Performer Hannah Benitez Signs With Verve







Deadline has reported that playwright and performer Hannah Benitez has signed with Verve. Benitez's most recent play, GringoLandia, was included on the 2020 Kilroy List.

GringoLandia will premiere in January at the Zoetic Stage in Miami. Benitez's previous play Dike, premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop.

Benitez is developing B1T-C0N with Hamilton's Resident Director Hannah Ryan, and has also signed a feature film development deal with the Vanguardia Films.

Hannah Benitez starred as Hodel alongside Meghan Colleen Moroney (Mamma Mia) and David Mann (MC in freeFall's 'Cabaret') at freeFall Theatre's production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' September 21 - November 3 in St. Petersburg Florida. Her other regional credits include Sandra in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (freeFall Theater), Molly Ivors in 'The Dead' (Mad Cow Theater), Peggy in 'Godspell' (Off Square Theater Co.), Viola in Twelfth Night (Thin Air Shakespeare), Maria in Loves Labor's Lost & Lovodico in Othello (Montana Shakespeare Co.), a merry Musician in 'Robin Hood' & Miss Dilber/Fezziwig in 'A Christmas Carol' at (Hippodrome State Theater) and an upcoming production of 'Ragtime' (Actors' Playhouse) .Member of the Equity Membership Candidacy Program.