Photos: Inside the Stage Managers’ Association's Annual Del Hughes Awards

On Monday, October 20th 2025, the Stage Managers’ Association presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos below!

The distinguished 2025 honorees were theatrical and event production stage managers Jill Cordle, Marjorie Horne and Judy Martel. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Lisa Dawn Cave with The Founders Award.

This year’s Special Recognition Awards celebrated the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. The host was Cheryl Mintz, joined by Co-Host Elynmarie Kazle. Speakers included Morgan R. Holbrook, Johnny Milani, Susan Sampliner, Veronica Zahn, James Latus from the Foundation for Stage Managers and Adrienne Wells, the SMA Chair. The Event Chairs were Cheryl Mintz and Matthew Stern.

Photo Credit: Jackie Leibowitz






