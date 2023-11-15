Photos: Broadway Stars Celebrate The Art Of Kindness Podcast 100th Episode at Schmackary's







Free cookies for being kind? Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz, Linedy Genao and more star guests joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to celebrate its 100th podcast episode, featuring Carol Burnett, at Schmackary's in New York City on World Kindness Day (November 13, 2023). The event also kicked off World Kindness Week by offering free cookies to people who commit to kindness.

Actor, host and The Art of Kindness podcast creator Robert Peterpaul, was joined by: influencer Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz (“Hamiton"), Linedy Genao ("Bad Cinderella"), Krystal Joy Brown ("Merrily We Roll Along"), Ilana Levine ("You're A Good Man Charlie Brown"), Afra Hines ("Funny Girl," “Dancin'"), Nikhil Saboo ("Dear Evan Hansen," "Mean Girls"), Matthew Moocha (“Harmony"), Shoshana Medney (@BwaySHO) and Kaisha Huguley (@KaishaCreates).

In an effort to make this World Kindness Week extra sweet, The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast partnered with the wonderful folks at Schmackary's to give a free kindness cookie to anyone who commits to kindness. Listeners can tune in to the 100th episode of The Art of Kindness, featuring Carol Burnett, to get the secret passcode. Anyone who says the code at the checkout counter at Schmackary's this week will get a free cookie to enjoy - while supplies last - and receive a special AOK sticker.

