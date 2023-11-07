Open Jar Studios Launches Headshot Printing Service, BWAY HEADSHOTS

To celebrate the upcoming opening, 100 Lucky Winners will each win 100 Headshots.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23
WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024 Photo 3 WATCHER IN THE WOODS Musical Will Get Workshop in 2024
Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU Photo 4 Unions of Broadway: 32BJ SEIU

Open Jar Studios Launches Headshot Printing Service, BWAY HEADSHOTS


Open Jar Studios has launched Bway Headshots, a headshot printing service set to open next month. Also, to celebrate the upcoming opening, 100 Lucky Winners will each win 100 Headshots. Learn more here.

For as low as $0.85/print, those in need of headshots prints can visit the studio, located in the heart of Times Square within Open Jar Studios.

The studio also promises to provide performers with information, stating that they are in constant communication with the industry’s top casting directors, and can provide you with up to date information on their preferences.

Learn more about pricing, layouts, services, and more here.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: Banff Centre Board Dismissed, Goodspeed Musicals Crews Join IATSE Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Banff Centre Board Dismissed, Goodspeed Musicals Crews Join IATSE

More data out last week about the impact of the arts on the economies of the cities and small towns that many regional theatres call home - and the results show that theatre not only contributes to the cultural life of a community, but is contributing significantly to the economic life of many small towns.

2
The Broadway League Hosts 2023 Education & Engagement Forum Photo
The Broadway League Hosts 2023 Education & Engagement Forum

The Broadway League's 2023 Education & Engagement Forum took place November 2-3, 2023 in NYC. Almost 100 arts education professionals from around the country gathered to attend. Check out a photo from the event here!

3
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation Photo
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Honored With Mayoral Proclamation

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Honored with Mayoral Proclamation - October 23rd through October 28th, 2023 declared “NAMT WEEK” IN NEW YORK CITY. The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has been honored with a mayoral proclamation declaring 'NAMT Week' in New York City. The proclamation was presented in conjunction with NAMT's 2023 Fall Conference and 35th Annual Festival of New Musicals.

4
New Musical ONWARD & UPWARD Will Receive Developmental Lab Readings This Month Photo
New Musical ONWARD & UPWARD Will Receive Developmental Lab Readings This Month

Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, will present developmental lab readings of Onward & Upward, a new musical based on the play “Up (The Man in the Flying Chair)”, with music by Charlie Romano, lyrics by Will Wegner, book by Will Wegner and Charlie Romano at Ripley-Grier Studios.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You