Open Jar Studios Launches Headshot Printing Service, BWAY HEADSHOTS







Open Jar Studios has launched Bway Headshots, a headshot printing service set to open next month. Also, to celebrate the upcoming opening, 100 Lucky Winners will each win 100 Headshots. Learn more here.

For as low as $0.85/print, those in need of headshots prints can visit the studio, located in the heart of Times Square within Open Jar Studios.

The studio also promises to provide performers with information, stating that they are in constant communication with the industry’s top casting directors, and can provide you with up to date information on their preferences.

Learn more about pricing, layouts, services, and more here.






