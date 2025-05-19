Off-Broadway Alliance Will Host Final Spring Seminar, 'Marketing and Promotion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Broadway Alliance will conclude its Spring 2025 Sunday Seminar Series with “Marketing and Promotion” on Sunday, June 1 at 11:30 AM at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor).

The seminar is the final installment in the Alliance's three-part series, How to Produce Your Off- Broadway Show, designed to guide new and aspiring producers through the core phases of launching a production. This session will focus on developing and executing an effective marketing strategy to maximize audience reach and ticket sales.

The seminar will include a panel discussion with established marketing, promotion, and publicity professionals followed by a question-and-answer period and a post-seminar networking hour with coffee and bagels.

The Sunday Seminar panelists include:

Hugh Hysell, an innovator in theater marketing who has represented over 200 Broadway and Off Broadway productions.

Victoria “Vic” Cairl, founder and CEO of Table 7 Strategy- a Marketing and Sales Strategy firm for theater and live events. Table 7 provides marketing services and strategic planning for Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, All the Beauty in the World, Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera and My Son's a Queer. Vic held senior positions at Disney Theatrical Group and Lincoln Center, and is the Marketing Director for BOOP! The Musical.

Joe Trentacosta of JT Public Relations has provided public relations services for hundreds of Broadway and Off Broadway productions, including Kowalski, Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, Anthony Rapp's Without You, and Tennessee Williams's Night of the Iguana (starring Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Lea DeLaria).

Jeffrey Schmelkin is the founder of JES Theatrical Marketing, which is focused on providing targeted marketing services for Off Broadway productions. Jeffrey is the in-house marketing director of the Theater Center, and a consultant specializing in strategic campaign development for Off-Broadway productions.

The Marketing and Promotion panel discussion will include insights and information on the following topics: :

· Branding & Messaging: Define unique selling points, craft a compelling pitch, and create a strong visual identity.

· Website & Digital Presence: Build a user-friendly website with key show details, media, ticketing links, and SEO optimization.

· Social Media Strategy: Utilize platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook with engaging content, countdowns, and influencer collaborations.

· Advertising & Paid Promotions: Leverage social media ads, Google search marketing, and partnerships with local businesses.

· Community Engagement & Word-of-Mouth: Use email marketing, street teams, audience participation incentives, and local outreach.

· Tracking & Analytics: Monitor website traffic, ad performance, and ticket sales to optimize marketing strategies.

· Engaging journalists, bloggers, and theater critics for potential press coverage.

· Hosting press previews or inviting reviewers to opening night.

· Partnering with ticketing platforms to streamline sales.

· Keeping the audience engaged with behind-the-scenes content, updates, and special announcements.

Tickets are $5 and must be reserved in advance.

