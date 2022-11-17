Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York Artists Equity Association Awarded $10,000 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Council On The Arts

This grant will support the organization's Paying Artists Program, as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.

Nov. 17, 2022  


NYAE has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant of $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization's Paying Artists Program, as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.

The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in FY23, as part of their historic FY93 $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multi-year capital support.

"This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities and our citizens," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication."

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their historic investment of $240 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector," said Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA, "As we continue rebuilding the arts across our New York, NYAE will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem. Congratulations on your award from the entire NYSCA team."

"Council congratulates NYAE on their grant award! These grants are from the people of New York State, for the future of New York State," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to the health of our citizens and the economic vitality of our communities, and we recognize the contributions of NYSCA grantees to the lives of all New Yorkers.





