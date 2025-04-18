New Musical PROUD MARYS to Receive Developmental Reading at Dramatists Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Original new musical PROUD MARYS will return to New York, following its presentations at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Fall 2024 Festival of New Musicals. The invitation-only industry presentation of new musical PROUD MARYS, with music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov (RENT, American Idol) and book and lyrics by Jennifer Paz (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables), will take place Apr. 25, at the Dramatists Guild NYC. Brian Spector (The Hills of California, SUFFS) and Caitlin McNeilage (The Leading Lady Club) will serve as executive producers and Sing Out, Louise! Productions will serve as general manager, with casting by Michael Cassara. May Adrales (Vietgone, Luce) will direct the presentation. Music direction is by J. Oconer Navarro (Here Lies Love).

PROUD MARYS also placed as a 2024-2025 Dramatists Guild Foundation National Fellowship Finalist and received a developmental residency at Goodspeed’s Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove (Feb. 2024). The original musical was awarded a 2022-23 NAMT Frank Young Fund Writers Residency Grant in Mar. 2023, with a 29-hour reading with East West Players.

The industry presentation will feature the following cast: Liz Casasola (Miss Saigon), Jaygee Macapugay (SUFFS, Here Lies Love), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q, Pacific Overtures), Emily Borromeo (The Prom, School of Rock), Shea Renne (Hadestown, Here Lies Love), Reanne Acasio (Here Lies Love, Hamilton), Red Concepción (Miss Saigon, Chicago), Reuben Uy (The Great Leap) and Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending, Les Miserables).

Three daughters shake up the strict traditions of their religious Filipino American family when they all get knocked up out of wedlock at the same time. PROUD MARYS is a genre-bending serio-comedy that busts wide open the myth of the model minority Asian American family, one pop song at a time – think SIX meets a Filipino American Fiddler on the Roof.

