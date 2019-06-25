New Justin McDevitt Play HONEY FITZ to Receive Staged Reading

Check out the first staged reading of Honey Fitz the new full length drama by up-and-coming playwright Justin McDevitt.

Directed by Jessica Harika. Starring: Jackie McKenna, Thea K. Lammers, Bill Weeden, Jennifer Pace, and Charles Manning.

Performances will be held at the Theatre at St. John's on Monday July 8 and Friday July 12, both at 8pm.

Justin McDevitt's plays include Tell Me How I Did (The Duplex 2018), Submission (The Duplex 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theatre 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013), and The True Martini (Midwinter Madness Short Play Festival 2014). He co-wrote and directed What About Us: Living with Lymphedema an original cabaret benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. He contributed writing to A Death Star is Born, the debut cabaret of Thea K. Lammers. Justin is a graduate of NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he designed his own major, choosing to concentrate on the intersections of madness and depression in theater.

The first reading of Honey Fitz was presented by Theater for the New City as part of their Scratch Night reading series in 2018.

To reserve a seat for Monday July 8: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honey-fitz-tickets-61603080472 or Friday July 12: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honey-fitz-tickets-62760090119







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You