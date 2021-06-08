Monica Hammond Launches Marketing Consulting Firm, Big Leap Brands







Today, Monica Hammond announced the launch of Big Leap Brands, a marketing consulting firm catering to entertainment brands and entrepreneurs.

The company offers a range of bespoke marketing services with specialties in email marketing and unique campaign activations for Broadway and Off Broadway shows, as well marketing consulting, coaching, and training for entertainment entrepreneurs.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing my background in theater and marketing to a wider audience of both shows and entrepreneurs in our industry. The last 15 months have been a challenging and enlightening time for Broadway and I look forward to helping our community get back to business," says Hammond.

As a way to give back to the community, Monica is making her new course "Find Your Spark" available to entertainment professionals for FREE for a limited time. The course covers how entertainment professionals can start their own business and be their own boss.

To register for "Find Your Spark" for FREE visit: https://www.bigleapbrands.com/find-your-spark

Monica Hammond is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Big Leap Brands LLC. As a Broadway marketing professional, she has worked on numerous shows, including the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, It's Only A Play, Gettin' The Band Back Together, as well as the National Tour of A Night With Janis Joplin. Off Broadway: That Bachelorette Show, The Awesome 80s Prom, Daddy Long Legs, and A Better Place. She is also the Chief Coloring Officer of Curious Custom Coloring Books and founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries.

Big Leap Brands has acquired clients to the likes of Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, Viral Daddy-Daughter Duo, Mat & Savanna Shaw, The Independent Film School, among others.

Visit BigLeapBrands.com to learn more about the company and services they provide.