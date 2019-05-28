Max Crumm, Natasha Yvette Williams And More To Star In Industry Reading Of Douglas Lyons's CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Max Crumm (You're The One That I Want) and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) will star in a private industry reading of Douglas Lyons's new family comedy Chicken & Biscuits. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Neptune), the full cast includes Danny Johnson (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Gotham), Pat Bowie (The Trip to Bountiful), Gayle Turner (The Wiz), Akira Golz (Matilda), Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up, When it Goes Down), and Justin Sams (When We Rise).

In Chicken & Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father Bernard. But this is no easy task when it's revealed that Bernard had not just 2 daughters but 3. All the tea is spilled, not too far from his casket, as this African-American family confronts their skeletons head on; naturally with lots of love, laughter, and shade along the way.

Produced by EclayRossie Productions, Blue Vista 725 and The Directors Company, Chicken & Biscuits will present in Manhattan on June 6th at 4pm.

Chicken & Biscuits has previous been selected/performed in The Front Porch Reading Series, Queens Theatre's 2019 New American Voices Series and The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop in residence at The Billie Holiday Theatre.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You