Mario Cantone, Seth Rudetsky, and More Join Jude Law, Rachel Dratch, Brian Stokes Mitchell at Only Make Believe Gala

The event is on October 28.

By: Oct. 17, 2024
Mario Cantone, Seth Rudetsky, and More Join Jude Law, Rachel Dratch, Brian Stokes Mitchell at Only Make Believe Gala Image
Only Make Believe’s 25th Anniversary Gala announces the addition of Mario Cantone (And Just like That, TCM), Seth Rudetsky ( Stars in the House), Ashlee Montague and Richard Hankes  (Americas Got Talent, The Box ) to their starry line up for October 28th with Jude Law, Rachel Dratch, Matt Doyle, Montego Glover, Lena Hall, Brian Stokes Mitchell & Brad Oscar

What: Only Make Believe is celebrating the start of its 25th anniversary year with their annual gala held on Monday October 28 at the St James Theatre to recognize those who have shown support through their dedication to philanthropy while raising crucial funds for their  interactive theatre programming. This year’s event will honor Sam Khichi with the OMB Founder’s Award, 11 year old Max Pisarczyk with the Clay Stefanki Award and OMB Founder Dena Hammerstein with the Visionary Award. Directed by Tony award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony award nominee Brad Oscar with musical direction by Steven Jamail

Who: Jude Law, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Matt Doyle, Joelle Garguilo, Montego Glover, Lena Hall, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brad Oscar, Seth Rudetsky, Ashlee Montague and Richard Hankes

When: Monday October 28th, 2024
6-7 pm Red Carpet  
7pm Show 

Where: St James Theatre
246 West 44th. New York 




