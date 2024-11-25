News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lonny Price To Direct Reading Of New Developing Play “Protégé” Starring Carla Gugino

The cast for the reading will feature Isabella Campos, Carla Gugino, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Reg Rogers.

By: Nov. 25, 2024
Director Lonny Price is set to direct an industry reading in early December of a new play in development titled "Protégé" written by Lyn Greene.

What if you were told you had to have a life-saving operation that would change your identity - your actual experience of who you were - forever? Would you be willing to sacrifice your prodigious talent - the thing you value most in life - for the experience of just being alive? A renowned artist must consider these questions when she learns that her protégé must choose between her talent and her health. A beautifully complicated story of two women connected by a shared vision of what it means to live an authentic life.

The reading of "Protégé" is being produced by Jordan Goodsell in association with Notamortalinc. Prods.



