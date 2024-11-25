Lonny Price To Direct Reading Of New Developing Play “Protégé” Starring Carla Gugino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Lonny Price is set to direct an industry reading in early December of a new play in development titled "Protégé" written by Lyn Greene.

The cast for the reading will feature Isabella Campos, Carla Gugino, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Reg Rogers.

What if you were told you had to have a life-saving operation that would change your identity - your actual experience of who you were - forever? Would you be willing to sacrifice your prodigious talent - the thing you value most in life - for the experience of just being alive? A renowned artist must consider these questions when she learns that her protégé must choose between her talent and her health. A beautifully complicated story of two women connected by a shared vision of what it means to live an authentic life.

The reading of "Protégé" is being produced by Jordan Goodsell in association with Notamortalinc. Prods.

